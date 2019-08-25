Services
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
M & R Ranch
257 Popple Hill Rd
Lisle, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry R. Wilcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry R. Wilcox Obituary
Terry R. Wilcox

Lisle, NY - Terry R. Wilcox, ~ Terry passed away peacefully at home on 8/17/19 at the age of 66. He is predeceased by his son Torrence L. Wilcox. Terry is survived by his one and only true love Lorrie Wilcox, his daughter Michelle & Luke Gehm , and son-Travis M. Wilcox. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Coleby, Vernon III, and Eric Gehm. Also, survived by father Roger Wilcox & mother Joan Wyant and 7 siblings. A Celebration of Life~ August 31st at M&R Ranch. Details posted on Sunset Memorial . Online condolences can be made atWWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now