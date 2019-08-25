|
Terry R. Wilcox
Lisle, NY - Terry R. Wilcox, ~ Terry passed away peacefully at home on 8/17/19 at the age of 66. He is predeceased by his son Torrence L. Wilcox. Terry is survived by his one and only true love Lorrie Wilcox, his daughter Michelle & Luke Gehm , and son-Travis M. Wilcox. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Coleby, Vernon III, and Eric Gehm. Also, survived by father Roger Wilcox & mother Joan Wyant and 7 siblings. A Celebration of Life~ August 31st at M&R Ranch. Details posted on Sunset Memorial . Online condolences can be made atWWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
