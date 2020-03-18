|
Terry Zlock Thorne
Terry Zlock Thorne passed into the loving arms of JESUS CHRIST, her Savior and Lord on March 11, 2020. Family and Friends were at her bed side, at Hospice House of Southern Ky., as she completed her journey of preparation for Heaven. She passed with Dynamic Peace, Love, and Joy. Terry is survived by her Loving husband, Mike, of 26 years, "Still on their Honeymoon". She is predeceased by; her dad and mom, Steve and Mary; a son, Matthew Michael; a daughter, Emily Katherine; a brother, Tommy; and a sister, Laura. Terry is also survived by siblings: Steve "Linda"; Mary "Jeff"; Marty; John; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Terry was a Registered Nurse for over 50 years. She lived to serve others! Terry loved her LORD! She loved her husband. She loved her Church/Family. Terry and Mike, together, served, at BG 1st Nazarene. How Terry loved the Senior "Koinonia" Sunday School Class. Terry and Mike served at "Stoutsville Church Camp", in Ohio, all there married life. They served at Rockfield U. M. Church every Christmas day, for 20 years, delivering and serving meals, They were blessed to lead five work & witness teams to Eastern Ky. in 2015. They served The Lord, together, by presenting "The Sermon on the Mount" (Matt. Chs. 5-7), and John Chs. 14-17. Terry fought breast, bone, and liver cancer for nearly 2 ½ years. Cancer took her body, BUT, JESUS compassionately, delivered her Soul to Heaven. Cremation has been chosen. A memorial service will be held at BG 1st Nazarene Church, at a later time, due to the virus. In lieu of flowers, Terry desired, those she influenced and blessed, would make a donation to "BG 1st 'Building Fund', instead! Address is "1503 Westen Ave. , Bowling Green, KY. 42104". Terry asked Jesus into her heart, when she was 17. She would encourage all to "Accept JESUS CHRIST as their Savior and Lord"!!! Terry fought the "Good Fight". She finished the Race. TERRY KEPT "THE FAITH". 2 TIM. 4:7
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020