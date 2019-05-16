|
|
Thanatos S. Basa
Binghamton - Our sweet little Angel Thanatos S. Basa went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019. He is survived by his parents Lino and Kaitlyn Basa; grandparents Nicoletta Basa, Fred Basa, Johanna and Daniel Carr; aunt Melitta Basa; great grandmother Melitta Piccirilli. Touched our lives briefly but warmed our hearts forever. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 4pm to 6pm at Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 16, 2019