Theda I. "Teddy" Zimmer
Harpursville - Theda I. "Teddy" Zimmer, 78 of Harpursville passed away Sun. July 21, 2019 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles H. Zimmer Sr. She is survived by her children, Chaz & Sharon, Larry, Chris & Dale, Lisa & Dave, Steve & Laurie, 15 grandchildren, several great grandchildren including her girl, "Caliegh", sisters, Marcella, Cora & Sue, brothers, Bob, Bill, Jerry, Gene, & Carl, and also several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Bev, Art, Harold & Rex. She was a longtime employee of Simpson & Milligan.
Memorial Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Friday at 1 p.m. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Afton. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Fri. from 12 noon to 1 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 24, 2019