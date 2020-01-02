Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church,
465 Clubhouse Road,
Vestal, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church
465 Clubhouse Road
Vestal, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore A. (Ted) Simon


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore A. (Ted) Simon Obituary
Theodore (Ted) A. Simon

Vestal - Ted Simon, 87, of Vestal, NY, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 31, 2019. Ted was born in Scranton, PA on July 9, 1932. He was a graduate of Temple University, and spent four years in the U. S. Navy where he proudly served on the USS Quincy (CA-71) and at Subic Bay Naval Base in the Philippines during the Korean War. Ted was a loyal employee of General Electric Company for many years in Johnson City, NY and Erie, PA. Ted served as an usher and was a long-time member of St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church in Vestal, NY. He enjoyed gardening, bowling and golfing with friends, and he was an accomplished western square-dancer.

Ted was predeceased by his parents Ted Sr. and Frances (Heim) Simon, his brother Jack and Vicki Simon, sister Rita and Nick Herninko, sister Joan Simon, and nephew Larry Herninko. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lorraine (Webber) Simon; his children Ted and Jennifer Simon, Karen and David Blodgett, Marylee and Stan Driggs; and his grandchildren Eric Simon, Ashley and Dan DiNinno, Daniel and Alexis Simon, Melissa Driggs, Joseph Driggs, and Addison Simon. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4th at 10 am at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, 465 Clubhouse Road, Vestal. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, PA at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church on Saturday from 9 am until the time of the Mass at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to his favorite charity, (stjude.org/donate), in Ted's memory.

-May you always have fair winds and following seas-
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -