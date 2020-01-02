|
Theodore (Ted) A. Simon
Vestal - Ted Simon, 87, of Vestal, NY, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 31, 2019. Ted was born in Scranton, PA on July 9, 1932. He was a graduate of Temple University, and spent four years in the U. S. Navy where he proudly served on the USS Quincy (CA-71) and at Subic Bay Naval Base in the Philippines during the Korean War. Ted was a loyal employee of General Electric Company for many years in Johnson City, NY and Erie, PA. Ted served as an usher and was a long-time member of St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church in Vestal, NY. He enjoyed gardening, bowling and golfing with friends, and he was an accomplished western square-dancer.
Ted was predeceased by his parents Ted Sr. and Frances (Heim) Simon, his brother Jack and Vicki Simon, sister Rita and Nick Herninko, sister Joan Simon, and nephew Larry Herninko. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lorraine (Webber) Simon; his children Ted and Jennifer Simon, Karen and David Blodgett, Marylee and Stan Driggs; and his grandchildren Eric Simon, Ashley and Dan DiNinno, Daniel and Alexis Simon, Melissa Driggs, Joseph Driggs, and Addison Simon. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4th at 10 am at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, 465 Clubhouse Road, Vestal. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, PA at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church on Saturday from 9 am until the time of the Mass at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to his favorite charity, (stjude.org/donate), in Ted's memory.
-May you always have fair winds and following seas-
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020