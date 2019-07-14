|
Theodore Banks
Bainbridge - Theodore "Ted" Banks, 92, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1926 in Colchester, NY, son of the late Raymond and Minerva (Tompkins) Banks.
Ted served his country in the United States Army with the 463rd Army Air Force Base Unit and was honorably discharged in November 1946 at the rank of Corporal.
On March 25, 1947, he was married to Bertha Cutting in Afton; a union that lasted 72 years.
Ted retired from Simmons Precision in Norwich in 1988, where he worked for over 20 years in the glass lab. He was also a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bainbridge.
Ted enjoyed woodworking, and in his younger years, hunting and fishing. He also liked teasing and poking fun, and was happiest when he was 'causing trouble'.
He will be dearly missed by: his loving wife, Bertha Banks; three children: Paula Banks of Liverpool, Sue Fletcher of Bainbridge, and David Banks and his wife, Terri of Sidney; four grandchildren: Jamie Fletcher Christensen and her husband, Mikael, Dan Banks and his wife, Pam, Renee Banks and Bethany Banks; four great grandchildren: Karsten Christensen, Thomas Dugan, IV and Lance and Violet Jones; sister, June Smedley of Bainbridge; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ted was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond Banks, Jr. and Robert Banks, and sisters, Maretta Barnhart and Doris McCaslin.
Friends may call from 4:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, July 17th at the First Presbyterian Church of Bainbridge, 3 Church St. Bainbridge, NY 13733. Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Bainbridge, or to the .
Share condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 14, 2019