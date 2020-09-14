1/1
Theodore H. Jones
1936 - 2020
Theodore H. Jones

Oswego - Today, September 8, 2020 we mourn the passing of Theodore H. Jones, of Oswego, NY, a beloved husband and devoted father.

A faithful Christian whose passion for scripture, history and knowledge touched the lives of many.

A music teacher by trade, for the Vestal Central School District, he inspired many to express themselves, through music.

As an amateur scholar of the Civil War he investigated, in depth, the genealogy of Civil War Veterans at the request their descendants, a hobby he thoroughly enjoyed.

He is predeceased by his parents, Theodore R. and C. Irene Hicks Jones.

He is survived by his wife Josephine and their three children, Diana, David and Theodore, his sisters Virginia Williams and Sylvia Schooley and his Oswego Alliance Church family.

Donations in his name can be made to Bridge to Hope, 274 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, NY 13126.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.

www.daincullinan.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DAIN-CULLINAN FUNERAL HOME
112 E 2nd ST
Oswego, NY 13126-2107
(315) 343-5120
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 13, 2020
We will miss Ted's wisdom, history knowledge, smile and friendship.
Bonnie & Don Smith
Friend
September 13, 2020
Jo- I had no idea that Ted passed. I'm so sorry. Ted was like a dad to me. I'm thankful for all of the love and wisdom he shared over the last several years.
Peace, love and comfort to you all.

Rose Gambino (formerly Cummings)
Rose Gambino
Friend
