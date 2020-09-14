Theodore H. JonesOswego - Today, September 8, 2020 we mourn the passing of Theodore H. Jones, of Oswego, NY, a beloved husband and devoted father.A faithful Christian whose passion for scripture, history and knowledge touched the lives of many.A music teacher by trade, for the Vestal Central School District, he inspired many to express themselves, through music.As an amateur scholar of the Civil War he investigated, in depth, the genealogy of Civil War Veterans at the request their descendants, a hobby he thoroughly enjoyed.He is predeceased by his parents, Theodore R. and C. Irene Hicks Jones.He is survived by his wife Josephine and their three children, Diana, David and Theodore, his sisters Virginia Williams and Sylvia Schooley and his Oswego Alliance Church family.Donations in his name can be made to Bridge to Hope, 274 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, NY 13126.There are no calling hours or services.Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.