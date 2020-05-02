Theodore J. Plevinsky



Hallstead, PA - Theodore J. Plevinsky, 86, was called home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Joyce. Also surviving are five children, Deborah (Raymond) Marsh, Gregory (Margo) Martin, Dianne (Olin) Anderson, Larry Martin, and Todd (Lori) Martin; eleven grandchildren, Kristen, Bryan, Ashlee, Adam, Jared, Gabe, Lara, Luke, McKenzie, Ryan, and Kyle; six great grandchildren, Alexis, Addison, Bostyn, Carter, Kaia, and Harrison. Ted served with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post #357 and served as a past Commander. Prior to his retirement in 1987, Ted was a manager for IBM. He worked as a supervisor for Liberty Township, PA. Ted also worked plowing snow and mowing lawns. He kept himself busy and could always be found doing something. Ted was content and truly enjoyed his life, loved his family and many friends. A Celebration of His Life will be held in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #357, P.O. Box 429, Hallstead, PA 18822 or to your local Humane Society.









