Theodore P. Koast
Theodore P. Koast (Ted) 87, in went into eternal rest October 10, 2020 after complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary (Macan) Koast and his wife of 54 years Celia (Kostyshak) Koast. He is survived by his wife of 6 years Theresa (Slovesko) Koast; son David Koast; daughter Cynthia (Cindy) Matyas (Marty) Matyas; grandsons Nicholas J. (Nick) Matyas Johnson City, Kevin M. Matyas (Philadelphia , PA., brother Edward Koast (Altoona, PA) and Barbara J. Biros (Philadelphia, PA) and many nieces and nephews.
Ted grew up in the 1st Ward of Binghamton and graduated from Binghamton Central High School in 1951. He entered into the United States Army 1953-1955 and served during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Broome (Tech) Community College. He worked for Columbia Gas Transmission company for over 40 years and in Binghamton and Columbus Ohio as a Director of Human Resources. He retired in 1992 and returned to his home in Johnson City and spent his time with family and his church. He mentored many people in his life.
He served several terms as President of St Michaels Orthodox Church and served on numerous boards and committees and on the American Carpatho-Rusyn Orthodox Diocesan Consistory. His vision was to build an Atrium to connect the church and recreation which is was completed in 1997. He also co-chaired the St Michael's Pirohi Project for many years ensuring thousands of area residents enjoyed this delicacy. Ted was instrumental in bringing Polka radio to WKOP in the Binghamton area in the 1960's.
He was a man of few words, strong faith and great vision leadership and action.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15 at 10:00 am at St Michaels Orthodox Church, 292 Clinton St. Binghamton with the Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko officiating. Burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until the time of the service at St. Michael's Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Michael's Orthodox Church.
Kindly share your reflections of Ted on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
