Theodore R WengerVestal - Theodore R Wenger, 93, of Vestal, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main St, Vestal. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, LLC 765 Main St, Vestal Friday from 5-7PM, and Saturday Morning from 9-10AM at the Funeral Home. A complete obituary will appear in Fridays Binghamton Press