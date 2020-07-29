1/1
Theodore R. Wenger
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Theodore R Wenger

Vestal - Theodore R Wenger, 93, of Vestal, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main St, Vestal. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, LLC 765 Main St, Vestal Friday from 5-7PM, and Saturday Morning from 9-10AM at the Funeral Home. A complete obituary will appear in Fridays Binghamton Press






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
