|
|
Theordore "Ted" O'Connor Jr.
Candor - Theordore "Ted" O'Connor, Jr., 88, of Candor, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. O'Connor was born in Richford, NY to the late, Theodore and Blanche O'Connor. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ethel Mae Hanbury. Ted is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary O'Connor; three daughters and sons-in-law, Anita and Michael Westgate, Donna Jean and Raymond "Butch" Rogers, Linda Ann O'Connor; seven grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Ted was a veteran of the U.S. Army during Korean War. He retired from IBM and was an active member of the Allen Memorial Baptist Church. Ted will be remembered for his green thumb and love of gardening. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20th , 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Allen Memorial Church, 8 Church St., Candor, NY with the Pastor Mike Eaton, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY. Condolences may be made to Ted's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 18, 2019