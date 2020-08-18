1/1
Theresa Anne Kircher
Theresa Anne Kircher

Endicott - Theresa (Terri) Anne Kircher, 64, of Endicott, went to be with the Lord on Monday August 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Gary Kircher, and parents, Ernest and Ernestine Perazzini. She is survived by her children; David, Amanda, and Justin (Katie), grandchildren; Haley, Ryan, Fiona, and Eamon, her siblings; Julie (Len) Mills, Marybeth (Brian) Smith, and Tina (Randy) Starchok, nieces and nephews; Christopher, Stefanie, Maggie, and Mark, several cousins, and her dog Peanut. Terri graduated from Seton Catholic High School and Broome Community College. She retired from the Broome County Department of Social Services as a Medicaid Examiner. She was the leader of TOPS Chapter 306 in Endicott. Terri loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and loved.

A Funeral Service will be held at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St. Endicott, on Friday at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
AUG
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
