Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main Street
Binghamton, NY
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Church
148 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton - Theresa B. Dancesia, 90, of Binghamton, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Susquehanna Nursing Center. She was predeceased by her husband John (Sharkey) Dancesia, Jr. in 1981; her brothers Jeff Gilmore and Hugh Gilmore and by her daughter-in-law Christine Dancesia. She is survived by her sons John W. (Yolanda) Dancesia and Bruce Dancesia; her grandchildren: Sandra (Jon) Cragle, John E. (Jenn) Dancesia, Todd (Laura) Dancesia, Stacy (Tim) Cortesi, Carrie (John) Howes, Maureen Dancesia; her great grandchildren: Adrianna, Natalie, Mason, Ethan, Caleb, Emma, Max, Leah and Elena; her brother William Gilmore; her sisters: Louella Smith and Charlotte White; her sisters-in-law: Sharon Gilmore and Jane Gilmore. She was a member of SS Cyril and Methodius Church, Binghamton and a member of its Altar Rosary Society. A Funeral Mass will be offered at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Clinton Street, Binghamton, Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Theresa's memory may be made to SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, 148 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
