Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
207 Hayes Ave.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
Theresa (Miller) Horvatt

Theresa (Miller) Horvatt Obituary
Theresa (Miller) Horvatt

Endicott - Theresa (Miller) Horvatt, 85 of Endicott, went to the loving arms of our Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019 after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday, July 2nd. After extensive resuscitation efforts, God said, "enough", it's time to come home. Theresa was predeceased by her parents, Clausie and Mary Miller; her brother, Matthew; her sisters, Marion Gage and Dolores Chase. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Joseph; twin sons who were the apples of her eye, Patrick (Cindy) and Michael; her granddaughters who she was very proud of, Irena and Lily; her sister, Shirley (Phil) Casiuk; also many nieces and nephews. Theresa brought much happiness to her family, especially at Holiday time. She loved God and the Blessed Mother and was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Endicott for over 40 years where she was a Lector and a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Lay Franciscan Order. The family would like to thank the Wilson Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for their efforts and care for Theresa. A Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at St. Joseph's Church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 7 to July 9, 2019
