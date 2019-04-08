|
Theresa I. Barta
Binghamton - Theresa I. Barta, 55, of Binghamton, passed away on March 3, 2019 at UHS Wilson Medical Center, Johnson City, NY. She is predeceased by her parents, Richard & Patricia Barta; her brothers, Lee & Frank Barta; and a "special" uncle, Lee Richards. She is survived by her sister, Holly Barta; her sister-in-law, Mary; a niece and nephews; and a "special" aunt, Phyllis Richards. Terry held a special place in her heart for her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Echo Lake, Triangle, NY. She was a caring kindhearted person who saw the good in others. She was laid to rest in Spring Forest Cemetery, Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 8, 2019