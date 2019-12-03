|
Theresa Jean (Tess) Grippin
Newark Valley - Theresa Jean (Tess) Grippin, 89, of Newark Valley, NY passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2019, while in The Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home, Binghamton, NY.
Tess was born in Bainbridge, NY, to Delavan and Mildred (Colwell) Lord on Apr. 19, 1930. She went to the Bainbridge Central School, graduating in 1947. She then attended the Albany Business School furthering her education to begin a career in Banking that carried her through 1988 when she retired as Assistant Manager of the NBT Bank Bainbridge office. From 1988 through May of 2011 Tess worked as Assistant to the Comptroller of Baird Mobile Homes in Fruitland Park, Florida.
Theresa is survived by her brothers, Roger Lord (Fran) and Nelson Lord (Jeanette); sister-in-law, Betty (Lord) Galandio; Children: Duffy Grippin (Mickey) and Teri Boughton (Arthur), 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Charles R. Grippin, her son Scott A. Grippin, her brother Charles D. Lord, and sister-in-law Carolyn Lord.
Tess was a respected financial advisor, a wonderful mother, a devoted wife, a friend to count on; and faithful member of The Order of the Eastern Star, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Methodist Church in Bainbridge. She did not ignore her civic responsibilities. She served on the Bainbridge-Guilford School Board 1978-1983; was active in the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce, and while living in Marathon was an active part of the Marathon Village Planning Board.
A memorial service celebrating Tess's life will be held at the Bainbridge Methodist Church Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm; opening with an Eastern Star service by the Marathon Chapter OES #101 members. The Rev. Eda Dorosky will be providing the memorial message. There will be a light meal to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Bainbridge Methodist Church Building Fund, Main Street, Bainbridge, NY 13733. The family wishes to thank the Bainbridge Methodist Church.
Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019