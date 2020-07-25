1/1
Theresa Juliet Dromgoole
1931 - 2020
Theresa Juliet Dromgoole

Binghamton - Theresa Juliet Dromgoole of Binghamton norn February 26, 1931 Died July 22, 2020 Theresa Juliet Dromgoole (maiden name Phillion) passed peacefully of natural causes on July 22, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by sisters Margaret Phillion and Beatrice Monteiro, and sons Gary and Douglas. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John Leo Dromgoole, parents Alfred and Beatrice, sister Mary Bernadette and brothers Eugene ("Genie"), Robert, Joseph ("Jerry"), Alfred ("Sonny"), and Edward. Theresa was born February 26, 1931 in Somerville, Ma. She graduated from Somerville HS in 1949. For several years she worked for philatelist H.E. Harris & Co. in Boston. She met the love of her life John while vacationing at Hidden Valley Dude Ranch in Lake Luzerne, NY. Following their marriage on May 7 1960 she and John moved to Syracuse NY. She obtained the position of supervisor of bookkeepers at Bristol Myers pharmaceutical company. In 1963 she left the business world when she and John had their first son Gary. A wonderful homemaker, she especially enjoyed family RV vacation trips, watching her boys participate in sports, and playing competitive Bridge. She was a dedicated churchgoer, grounded in the Catholic faith. Later in life she became an assistant librarian at Broome County Community College and remained in that role for ten years. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to charity. Memorial services are to be determined. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer yourcondolences.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
