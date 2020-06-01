Theresa M. Goodrich
Theresa (Dutkowsky) Goodrich passed away on May 28, 2020, at her home. Theresa was born on May 29, 1961, the youngest of four children, and spent her childhood years in Endwell, NY. She lived in the Endwell-Endicott area her entire life.
Theresa excelled in her studies. She graduated with honors from Maine-Endwell High School in 1979 and in 1983 from SUNY Cortland with a degree in elementary education, later obtaining her master's degree from SUNY Binghamton. She taught for 21 years at Greene Central School. Throughout her time there, Theresa educated children in academics and life skills for grades kindergarten, first, and fourth, combining notable teaching skills with continuous dedication and love. She also was regarded as a valued colleague. Many of her former students spoke fondly of Theresa's significant role in helping to shape their lives, in letters to or encounters with her.
When she had to retire from teaching due to health issues, Theresa turned her focus to the caregiving of her mother Florence Dutkowsky, especially after the passing of her father Henry Dutkowsky in 2002. Theresa and her devoted husband Phil Goodrich - they were married in December 1989 - became strong and dedicated caregivers. For the rest of Theresa's life, almost daily she and Phil met her mother's physical, home, and emotional needs with the highest commitment of love, care, and attention, especially as these needs escalated over time.
Theresa placed great value on family and her Polish-American cultural heritage. She was a loving sister and maintained close relationships with her siblings. She was also a loving and involved in-law, cousin, aunt, godmother, and great-aunt. Theresa always welcomed the family to her home and over the years took care to preserve Polish family traditions for Christmas Eve and Easter. Theresa also loved cats. She and Phil always had cats in their home, including four very well-kept, spoiled felines (Melvin, Dewey, Chester, and Vinnie) currently residing there.
Theresa enjoyed the snappy conversation, good food, sports, listening to music, going to rock concerts (including outdoor summer concerts from the Rochester-area tribute group, "It's My Party" and receiving drumsticks after watching the Doobie Brothers perform), visiting Amish country in Pennsylvania with Phil, and reading. She was also a loyal and committed friend, enjoying many valued long-term relationships along those lines. In all her life, Theresa answered her situations -- particularly her significant health challenges -- with intelligence, practicality, fierce determination, and character.
Theresa is survived by her husband H. Phillip Goodrich; mother Florence Dutkowsky; three brothers Michael Dutkowsky (Jane Poklemba), Donald (Suzanne) Dutkowsky, and Joseph Dutkowsky; nieces Jill Poklemba, Anna Dutkowsky, Kendra Dutkowsky, Allison (Austin) Lipari, Christen (Jan) Bentz, and Kim Roundy; nephews Chris (Mandy) Roundy and Robert (Melissa) Shelly; and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She is predeceased by her father Henry Dutkowsky and sister-in-law Karen (Sluder) Dutkowsky.
In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, there will be a small family service at a future date. Allen Funeral Home (www.allenmemorial.com) is handling the arrangements. Donations in Theresa's name can be sent to The Animal Care Council; 131 Washington Ave.; Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.