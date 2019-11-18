Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Theresa M. Nestoryak Obituary
Theresa M. Nestoryak

Endicott - Theresa M. Nestoryak (Menard), 87, of Endicott passed on to her next life peacefully at Mercy House surrounded by her family on November 16, 2019. The family was past members of Saint Casimir Church. Predeceased by her husband, Joe; infant son, Edward; parents; three brothers and a sister. Survived by her daughter, Linda Frederick of Virginia Beach; sons, Joseph (her caregiver for the past 7 years) of Endicott, Steve and Philip of Virginia Beach, and Robert (Carolyn) of Endicott. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Theresa was a Life Member and past District #5 President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 1449. Theresa also held many other positions in the VFW Auxiliary. She was a retired employee of IBM Endicott. The family would like to express deep gratitude for the care given to her and her family during her last days at Mercy House. Funeral Services for Theresa will be held on Thursday at 12 PM at the Allen Memorial Home 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott, with Father Clarence Rumble of Church of the Holy Family, Endwell, officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the Allen Memorial Home from 11 AM until Service time at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 in memory of Theresa.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
