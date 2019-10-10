|
|
Theresa O. Binkley
Poughkeepsie - Theresa O. Binkley, 84, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on September 6, 2019. She was born in Binghamton, NY, the daughter of Frank and Mary Olszewski. Theresa graduated from Binghamton Central High School, received a B.S. in Chemistry from RIT and then a Masters in Chemical Engineering from The University of Pittsburgh. While attending RIT, she was part of the Fencing Team and was inducted with her teammates into the RIT Sports Hall of Fame. She was employed as an engineer by IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY and had a distinguished career in which she was awarded 4 patents. Theresa was a loving and devoted mother. She was a member of St. Martin de Porres Church, St. Martin's Senior Group, The Red Hats, and IBM Retirees. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends in the Pleasant Valley Senior Group and dominoes with her dear friend Marian. Theresa was also an avid birdwatcher and loved to travel. Her travels for IBM took her to Europe, Africa, and the Pacific Rim. She traveled with her friend Janet to Egypt, Russia, and Alaska. She also enjoyed time in the Caribbean with her daughters. Theresa is survived by her daughters: Tracy and Jody Binkley of Hoboken, NJ and Mary (Raymond) Stefanacci of Irwin, PA. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved granddogs: Zoey and Sandy. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Frank, and beloved godson Thomas. On Saturday, October 12, 2019, a Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St, Binghamton. Inurnment will follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help end breast cancer. Local arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019