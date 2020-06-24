Theresa Virginia Maxcy Shull
Troy - On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, our Mother Theresa went home to reunite with her "Honey" and devoted husband of 63 years, who preceded her to heaven 10 years ago.
Theresa Virginia Maxcy Shull, beloved wife and best friend of the late Thomas Edward Shull, Sr. Much loved mother of Marilynn Bensley (late, James) of Clifton Park, NY, Thomas Shull, Jr. (Kathy) of Horseheads, NY, Joann Wright (Rick) of Ormond Beach, FL, Nancy Shanno (Jeff) of Rensselaer, NY, and Robert Shull (Ane') of Dayton, OH. Cherished Grandmother of Kristen Schaap (Steve), Jim Bensley (Stephanie), Matthew Bensley, Lauren Gleckner (John), Josh Wright, Alexus Chevana and Zachary Shull. Great Grandmother (Gi-Gi) of Taylor, Avery, Gavin, Gunnar, Dagny, Elin, Madeline, Ella, Jack and Gracyn. Daughter of the late Edith Peterson (William) and Richard Maxcy. Also pre-deceased by her half-brother, Fred Peterson. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends.
Theresa was born 93 years ago on "3/31/27", and raised in Elmira, NY. She was a compassionate teacher assistant in the Elmira Heights, NY Central School System for 20 years, but was a dedicated and loving wife and mother first and foremost. She had a flair for cooking and baking, and proudly willed her recipes for her famous potato salad, fruit pies, cookies and sweet 'n sour meatballs to her very grateful daughters. She was also a very talented seamstress, making school outfits, prom gowns and bridesmaid dresses, often at last minute requests by her children.
Family summers at Keuka Lake, NY, winters in Melbourne, FL., and camping at Clute Park, Watkins Glen, NY were some of her fondest memories, until dementia dimmed them over the last few years.
Our sincerest gratitude to the staff at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, Troy, NY, who welcomed our "Mother Theresa" into their family 6 years ago, fed her passion for music, understood her occasional feistiness, and treated her with compassion, patience and love always.
Arrangements are being made by the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, with a private burial service at the Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, NY.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Oakwood United Methodist Church, 210 Oakwood Ave, Elmira Heights, NY, 14903, or to The Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, 2256 Burdett Ave, Troy, NY 12180. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.