Therese Marie (Clements) Arno
Conklin - Therese Marie (Clements) Arno, 66, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home with her loving husband by her side after a courageous three year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born February 17, 1954 and was predeceased by her parents, David and Lillian Clements, her brother David, brothers-in-law, Pat Waters and Tom Murphy, sisters-in-law Ceceilia Arno and Wilma Smith. She is survived by her husband Ron, brothers Dr. Calvin (Carla) Clements, Steven (Rosemary) Clements, sisters Eileen Murphy, Virginia (Tom) Curry, Carolyn Waters, Melissa (Stan) Clements. She is also survived by stepson Troy (Amy) Arno and step daughter Nichole (Reuben) Malkiel, brothers-in-law Bill (Linda) Arno and Gary Arno and several nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.
Terrie loved sewing and making crafts and decorations. She also loved decorating her home, inside and out, for every season. She enjoyed "glamping" and hanging out at Myrtle Beach and the Caribbean Islands.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lourdes Hospice, Broome Oncology, Lourdes At Home and Geisinger Health Care System for their professional and compassionate care during Terrie's illness.
A Private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Terrie's name to the American Cancer Society
, 13 Beech Street, Johnson City, NY 13790.