Therese Murray
Therese Murray

Formerly of Kirkwood - On Saturday, October 24, 2020, Therese Murray, loving wife, mother, grandmother & friend, passed away at the age of 93 at Vestal Park Nursing Center. She was born on July 28, 1927 in Quebec, Canada to Eugene & Alma Moreau.

On July 5, 1956 she married Wilbert Murray and moved to the United States, where she raised three children, Patricia, Richard & Suzanne. Therese was predeceased by her parents Eugene & Alma Moreau, her brothers Gerald & Germaine, and her sister Ghislaine. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Patricia (Murray) & Brian Nestlerode, Richard Murray & Antoinette Mancini, Suzanne (Murray) & Scott Morgia, and 4 grandchildren who were her pride & joy, Nicholas, Gia, Adrianna & Marcella. Therese enjoyed ceramics, polka dancing, music and playing the organ. For many years she volunteered at the coffee shop at Binghamton General Hospital. Therese enjoyed spending time with family & friends, and was always willing to put the needs of others before her own. Her smile and laugh always brightened the room. She loved to travel and visit new places and especially enjoyed returning to Quebec to reconnect with her family.

A special thank you to the staff of Brookside Gardens who took loving and compassionate care of her during her illness.

A funeral will service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 28th at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main St. in Vestal. Reverend John Donovan will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
