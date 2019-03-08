|
|
Therese (McNally) Paley
Endicott - Therese M. (McNally) Paley, 88, passed away on Friday, March 1 2019 at Wilson Hospital. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Thomas B. and Helen McNally, brothers, Burke and Joe; Son Michael and sister, Helen Van Amburgh.
Therese will be laid to rest next to her beloved, the late John (Jack) Paley; Therese is survived by her sons, Tom (Sue) Paley, John (Carol) Paley, and Kevin (Kathy) Paley; also grandchildren, Keehna (Mark) Murphy, Chelsea (Coty) Miller; Terri Anne Compton, Kara (Kim) Paley-Ryan, Sean (Heather) Paley; Kevin Paley Jr; Ben, Kendra, and Morgan.
At Therese's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Therese's memory may be made to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019