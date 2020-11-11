1/1
Theron A. Lewis
Theron A. Lewis

Johnson City - Theron A. Lewis, 88, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Gertrude Lewis; sisters, Beverly Sokolowski, Anna Jones and brother, Carlton Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Thelma Ruth Lewis; daughters: Edith (David), June, Emily (Wyatt) Buchanan and Deborah Lance; his son, David Lewis; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He attended Baker Street Christian Union Church and was loved by the community.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango Street, Binghamton with the Rev. Wyatt Buchanan officiating. Burial will be in Tower Cemetery, Acre Lake, PA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-724-3023
