Theron Warren Jr.
Owego, New York - Theron E. Warren, Jr., 90, passed away, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home. Mr. Warren was predeceased by his parents, Theron and Edna Warren; son, Theron D. Warren; brother, Joseph Warren; sister, Louis Hume. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Hazel Warren; five children and their spouses, Deborah & Carlos Saloio, Martha and Fred Ajaeb, Roxanna & Richard Bearse, Benjamin and Teresa Warren, Rebecca and Donald Goodrich; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Caliento; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Theron's life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Mr. Warren's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
