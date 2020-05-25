Theron Warren, Jr.
Owego, New York - Theron E. Warren, Jr., 90, passed away, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home. Mr. Warren was predeceased by his parents, Theron and Edna Warren; son, Theron D. Warren; brother, Joseph Warren; sister, Louis Hume. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Hazel Warren; five children and their spouses, Deborah & Carlos Saloio, Martha and Fred Ajaeb, Roxanna & Richard Bearse, Benjamin and Teresa Warren, Rebecca and Donald Goodrich; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane Caliento; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Theron's life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Mr. Warren's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 25 to May 27, 2020.