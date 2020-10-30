1/
Thomas A. McFall
Thomas A. McFall

Vestal - Thomas Albert McFall 83, of Vestal, New York passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. He was the son of Archie and Helen McFall. He is survived by his wife Patricia , his beloved daughters Judi(Scott) Crerar and Cindy Morefield . In addition, he is survived by his three step-daughters, Diane(Neil) Halbert, Kathryn(Wayne) Bickford and Janet(Brian) Langlitz . He will be greatly missed and forever cherished by his thirteen grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his first wife Emily , his brothers Jim, Chuck, Ted and sister Tamar .In addition he is survived by his sister Bonnie Shea, several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Endicott. He served from 1959-1965 in the 832 Army Reserve ORD Company. He retired from IBM in 1990. There were many things that brought him joy such as his motorcycle and working on cars in his garage. He was a great handyman and was always willing to help a neighbor or friend and share his knowledge. He also loved spending his winters with his Fiesta Grove family in Palmetto, Florida.

The family wishes to thank the medical staff of Vestal Internal Medicine, Broome Oncology and Radiology ,.Lourdes Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center of Tampa, Florida. In addition the family thanks all the wonderful staff of Good Shepherd-Fairview Home that provided care and comfort during his final days.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to a charity of your choice or the First Baptist Church of Endicott, 1406 Monroe Street Endicott, NY 13760.

At this time there will be no formal service. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family at First Baptist Church of Endicott.

Arrangements are under the direction of Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott, NY.

Expressions and condolences to the family may be sent to www.colemananddaniels.com






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
