|
|
Thomas A. Muscatello
Binghamton - Thomas A. Muscatello, 91, Binghamton, NY passed away peacefully with family by his side Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Camillo and Elisa; his brothers William and Frank; his sisters Mary Diute, Alice Rabert and Alana Yanowiak; nephew James Muscatello and niece Elisa Incitti. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Gentile), their children Maria, Camille, Andrea (Rocky) Persico, Thomas (Frank Cufone), Laura (Kevin) O'Neill and John (Gloria). He adored his eleven loving grandchildren, Dara, Christina, Andrea, Vanessa, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Amelia, Dana, Chelsey, Julia and Victoria and 9 great grandchildren; Sisters Concetta Rotondi and Anne Mason; Sisters-in-law M. Therese Muscatello, Nancy Peterson, Frances Feheley, Margaret Gilroy, Virginia Hope, Philomena Greene, Theresa Berry and Wanda DePue. He loved all of his 42 nieces and nephews. Tom grew up on Kenwood Ave. in Binghamton lovingly supported by his family. Fr. Thomas Riley was his mentor. Tom's work ethic was established during his youth with jobs including shoe shine boy, paper carrier and waiter at the Community Coffee Shop. Tom was an accomplished athlete during his years at Binghamton Central High School. He was a graduate of Notre Dame University and its Law School. He was a US Naval Officer, an FBI agent, Binghamton Corporation Counsel and a practicing Attorney for 50 years. He was also active on numerous community boards. However, his most important role in life was as a nurturing, involved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and family man. Our parents gave us the gift of spontaneity which resulted in many unforgettable trips packed in our station wagon including the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Cape May, camping trips and east coast beaches. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:30am until 12:30pm at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30pm. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Binghamton, NY or Memory Maker Project 215 State Street, Binghamton, NY 13901. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019