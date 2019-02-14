Services
Tobyhanna - Thomas Aylward, 77, of Tobyhanna, Pa, formerly of Endwell, NY, died Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia (Gross) Aylward, who passed away in 2015.

Born in New Haven, CT, he was the son of Thomas and Beatrice Aylward.

A proud Veteran of the United States Army, Thomas served during the Vietnam war. In his working career, he was a Respiratory Therapist and Teacher at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, NY.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Aylward of Tobyhanna, Pa; and his two grandsons: Gregory and Michael Bensley both of Tobyhanna, Pa. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Shanley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Sertoma, Inc. 1912 East Meyer Blvd Kansas City, MO 64132

There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory, Cresco, Pa.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2019
