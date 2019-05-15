Thomas B. Gillette Jr.



Conklin - Thomas B.Gillette Jr. 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday May 11th 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas B Sr. and Bernice (Williams) and brothers Robert T and David L. Gillette. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 yrs Donna Ward Gillette and their adoring children: Jacqueline and Dean Bixby, Kenneth and Danielle Gillette, Cathleen and Colin Young, Erin and Jamey Merrin, Ryan and Lilly Gillette along with 15 grandchildren: Conor, Cayli, Holly, Owen, Jillian, Michelle, Natalie, Corey, Joshua, Luke, Zackary, Lelia, Aerilyn, Elora, & Kiara as well as many extended relatives. He graduated from Windsor HS in 1958 and attended Broome Community College. He served the US Army from 1962-68 with an honorable discharge. He established The Tom Gillette Co which he operated for many decades until retiring. He was active in the Town of Conklin community for many years serving as Town Councilman, Deputy Supervisor and Youth Commissioner coaching football, softball, baseball & soccer. He enjoyed many things in life like fishing & golfing. Tom was one of a kind and influenced people throughout his life with dedication and ambition. He left a void with his family and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Project Paw or Humane Society as a tribute to his love of animals, especially Chloe and Sophie. Celebration of his life will be held Friday May 17th at Thomas J Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St Binghamton with visitation from 10am-12noon, A Funeral Service will follow at noon and Burial will follow at Chenango Valley Cemetery. Immediately following a gathering will be at Floyd L Maine's Community Center in Conklin NY. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 15 to May 16, 2019