Thomas C. "Big Tom" Cincebox Sr.
Horseheads,NY - Thomas J. Cincebox Sr. "Big Tom" of Horseheads, NY was greeted in Heaven on Wednesday July 17, 2019 by his beloved mother Rowena, father Warren, brother Jon, and son-in-law Rick. Tom was born March 11, 1933 in Binghamton, NY and was a graduate of Binghamton North High School Class of 1951. "Big Tom" was a Korean War Veteran proudly serving his country with The U.S. NAVY on the U.S.S. McCord DD-534 . Tom married his best friend and bride of 64 years Dona Lea Ormiston Cincebox on May 16, 1956. He had worked for New York Telephone and was the owner of Elmira Advertising, Inc.in Elmira , NY for several years. He was an active communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church serving his parish as an usher and Bingo and Festival Worker. "Big Tom" was extremely proud that he donated over 28 gallons of blood to The American Red Cross throughout his life. Tom was also a member of The Horseheads American Legion Post # 442 and The Horseheads Elks Lodge # 2297. He loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Big Tom is survived by his loving and devoted wife Dona Lea Ormiston Cincebox and their 5 wonderful children Cindy and Michael Doyle and their children Meghan, Parker, and Conner of Fairfield, CT; Lori Caufield and her children Shannon and Ryan Caufield of Rochester,NY ; Cathi and Willie Klan and their children Chelsea and Willie of Rochester, NY; Billy and Teri Cincebox and their children Lindsey and Jonathan Cincebox of Indianapolis, Indiana ; Tommy and Becky Cincebox and their children Thomas, Courtney, Grace Ann, and Brooke of Rochester, NY ; sister; Sandra L. Cincebox of Binghamton, NY ; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law : Jim and Ann Ormiston of Horseheads, NY and Helene Cincebox of Florida. Big Tom will be forever grateful to his extended family Jim, Bunnie, and Heather Lynch and the Richard and Carol Sullivan family. He will be missed by his many friends he made through Elmira Advertising. The Family would like to extend a special thanks to the nursing staff at The Falck Center in Elmira. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Sunday July 21, 2019 from 2 to 5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday July 22, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY . Tom will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers , it was Big Tom's wish that he be remember through memorials to The American Red Cross or The Elmira Community Kitchen St. Joseph's Blvd. Elmira, NY 14901. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 19, 2019