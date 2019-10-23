|
Thomas C. Hutchings
Charlotte, NC - Thomas Craig Hutchings, 61, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary Lou Hutchings, and a nephew, Jesse Henehan. He is survived by his very special son, Gabriel , Siblings ; Bob & (Carole) , Gary & (Denise), Johanna & (Charles) Kephart, Mary Beth & (Donald) Dunlap, John & (Colleen), and Marty & (Sue). He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, and 14 great nieces and nephews, and by three aunts and an uncle, Peggy & (John) Carolan, Gerry Tinder and Betty Lou Becker , along with many cousins, and his cat, Pita. Tom graduated from Binghamton North High School in 1976, and began a career at IBM Endicott. He moved to Charlotte, NC to follow a 20 year career with IBM and retired from BIC Corporation. Tom enjoyed antiquing , buying and selling. Although he lived in Charlotte , his heart was always on the East side of Binghamton. In memory of Tom, please show an act of kindness on his behalf. Tom will be greatly missed by his Family and friends. Viewing hours will be Sat., Nov. 16th from 10 to 1 at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home , 137 Robinson Street, Binghamton, NY 13904, followed by a Celebration of Life from 2-5 at House of Reardon's , 25 Grant Street Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019