Thomas E. Casey
1954 - 2020
Thomas E. Casey

Binghamton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas E. Casey on October 2, 2020.

Tom was born July 26, 1954 in Binghamton, NY. Tom had a big heart and would always lend a hand to family or a friend in need. He was the Master Carpenter at the Greater Binghamton Health Center, after running his own successful business, Thomas Casey Construction for over 25 years. Tom enjoyed woodworking (especially on the lathe), his Mustang and Harley, and he loved spending time with his family. Watching his grandchildren grow was one of his greatest pleasures.

Tom is predeceased by his parents Fred & Ruth; sisters, Marcia & Michele, and brothers, Peter, William, Jim, & Fred.

Survived by his wife and love of his life Lori; children, Tom, Sharyl (Jordan), & Wendy (Ben); grandchildren, Cora, Regina, & Cameron; siblings, Carolyn (David), Dennis (Fernanda), & Ken (Kristina); along with countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends as close as family.

Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Wednesday at 11 a.m. Rev. Msgr. Michael T. Meagher will officiate. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, Il 60601.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
