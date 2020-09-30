1/1
Thomas E. Crowley
1949 - 2020
Thomas E. Crowley

Binghamton - Thomas (T-Bone) Crowley, 71, of Binghamton, NY, passed away September 28, 2020 with his sister by his side.

Thomas, born in Scranton, PA, moved to Binghamton at the age of 10. Thomas' loving parents John and Cecil Crowley passed many years ago, but Tom has always kept their memory and spirit apart of his daily life. Tom is survived by his siblings John Crowley, Nancy (Frank) Seliga, Kathleen Crowley, Mary Alice (Michael) Lesko, William Crowley and nieces and nephews Zachary (Adrienne) Seliga, Jenny (Daniel) Westgate, Kelly Crowley, Kathleen Lesko and Jonathan Lesko and great-nephews Alexander and Nicholas Westgate all hold special memories of T-Bone.

Tom worked for Harris Brothers until they closed and for Servpro for over 20 years. Tom found a second family in the Sepe's with Lou bringing him back out of retirement at least 3 times. No one made sure the equipment was taken care of like Tom. Tom was a devout Catholic attending St. John's since childhood. Tom was a proud Irishman who enjoyed his March 16th Birthday, often being celebrated with shamrock's and Irish flair. Tom loved to walk the Southside and converse with everyone he met. He loved the lottery, reading the newspaper, and tinkering with the pool filter. He hated cheap lightbulbs.

Thomas was grateful for the excellent care that he has received through the years at Lourdes and U.H.S. Special thanks to Dr. K. Rehman, J. Ernst, N.P., and Rita at USH Oncology.

Tom's family is profoundly grateful to their sister Kathy, who has provided loving care to Tom his entire life.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30am on Monday, October 5, 2020 at STS John and Andrew Church on Vestal Ave. in Binghamton. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or St. John's Food Pantry. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
