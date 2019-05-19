|
Thomas E. Golden, Jr.
Middletown Center, PA - Thomas E. Golden, Jr., 79, of Middletown Center, PA, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, with his family at his side. Born on April 8, 1940, at Lourdes, Tom was the son of the late Thomas E. and Nora (Hughes) Golden. Tom was predeceased by his sister Catherine Hundiak, his brothers James and Lawrence and his brother-in-laws Donald Fairchild and Donald Purtell. Tom is survived by his sisters Mary Fairchild and Norene Purtell, his brother Leo, his sister and brother-in-law Peggy Ann and Tim Reardon, his sister-in-law Carm Golden, his brother-in-law Stephen Hundiak and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tom was a graduate of Elk Lake High School and retired from Johnson Controls, Endicott, NY. A life long bachelor, Tom lived his entire life in the Golden Homestead. His passions for his faith, family and friends were demonstrated by his active participation in all activities at St. Brigid Parish including perpetual adoration; his generous support and enjoyment of the Annual Golden Family Reunion; his love of discussing local and family lore; his belief in his duty to vote; and the ties of friendship he built and maintained throughout his 79 years. A Funeral Mass for Tom will be celebrated on Wednesday May 22 at 10 AM at St. Francis Xavier Church, 726 Main Street, Friendsville, PA. Burial will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Middletown Center, PA. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Tuesday May 21 from 4-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Tom's memory may be made to St. Brigid Parish, 17 Cottage Street, Friendsville, PA 18818.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 20, 2019