Thomas E. MaherEndicott - Thomas "Tom" Edward Maher left us unexpectedly and peacefully on Sunday July 12, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born on March 14, 1949, the son of Richard and Evelyn Maher.He was survived by his loving wife Clorina "Sis" to whom they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. He was also survived by his son Dwain Maher of Vestal NY and his daughter Michelle Ingraham of Endicott. He was a proud grandfather to Quinlan, Matthew, Alissa, Kennedy and McKenna.Tom had many passions in his life but there was nothing greater than the love for his family, for which he was very proud to be a loving, caring Husband, Father, and Pop. He was a devoted and passionate Philadelphia sports Phanatic who proudly displayed his energy for his hometown teams. He was a long-time dedicated employee for the Marriott and Chuck E. Cheese corporations and his love for children lead him to the Union-Endicott School District as a bus driver for the last 10 years.Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate his life on Monday, July 20, 2020, starting at 1 PM at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St., Endicott.In lieu of flowers, the family would love donations to create a scholarship for a 2021 U-E graduate.