1/1
Thomas E. Maher
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Maher

Endicott - Thomas "Tom" Edward Maher left us unexpectedly and peacefully on Sunday July 12, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born on March 14, 1949, the son of Richard and Evelyn Maher.

He was survived by his loving wife Clorina "Sis" to whom they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. He was also survived by his son Dwain Maher of Vestal NY and his daughter Michelle Ingraham of Endicott. He was a proud grandfather to Quinlan, Matthew, Alissa, Kennedy and McKenna.

Tom had many passions in his life but there was nothing greater than the love for his family, for which he was very proud to be a loving, caring Husband, Father, and Pop. He was a devoted and passionate Philadelphia sports Phanatic who proudly displayed his energy for his hometown teams. He was a long-time dedicated employee for the Marriott and Chuck E. Cheese corporations and his love for children lead him to the Union-Endicott School District as a bus driver for the last 10 years.

Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate his life on Monday, July 20, 2020, starting at 1 PM at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St., Endicott.

In lieu of flowers, the family would love donations to create a scholarship for a 2021 U-E graduate.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved