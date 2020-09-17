Thomas Edward DemilioBinghamton - On September 13th, 2020, Thomas Edward Demilio took his last breath on earth, immediately followed by his first breath at the Seat of God. Thomas was born on January 25th, 1950, and was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Helen Demilio, and his sister-in-law Kathy Demilio. Thomas is survived by his loving wife Donna, his son Joseph (Erinn), his sister Barbara (David) Grosshans, his sister Margaret (Ronnie) Cheeseman, his brother James Demilio, his sister-in-law Jayne (Rodney) Jewett, his sister-in-law Diane (Gerry) Turock, and his grandchildren Gavin and Marleigh Demilio. Thomas is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his closest friend of many years, Joseph Diorio.Thomas retired from Vail Ballou Press (Maple Vail) where he maintained several friendships into his retirement. He was a committed outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and quiet drives through the country with his wife. Thomas also maintained a deep appreciation for classical music and classical opera, and could often be found humming, or whistling, a long-forgotten melody that stuck in his mind. Weekends would find him watching sports, often with family, rooting on his beloved New York Giants and his favorite NASCAR drivers. Thomas kept busy in retirement playing bingo, and by volunteering countless hours for St. James, including the St. James Food Pantry. The family would like to extend a special, heartfelt Thank You to all the healthcare workers that assisted in Thomas' treatment, notably the North Tower 4th Floor nurses and aides at Wilson Hospital. The family will be holding a private funeral mass, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, on Monday September 21st at St. James Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial offerings be made to the St. James Food Pantry, 147 Main St., Johnson City NY. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.