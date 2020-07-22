Thomas Edward Olson
Afton - Thomas Edward Olson, 61, of Afton, NY, passed suddenly from this earthly existence on July 8, 2020.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Denny Gohl; three nephews: Timothy Bird, Andrew (and wife Nicole) Bird and Daniel Bird; three grand-nephews: Trevor Pritchard, Evan Bird and Olson Bird and adored cat, Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Barbara (Bartlett) Olson; brother, William Olson; sisters, Susan (Olson) Bird and Sandra Olson and beloved cat, Baby.
Tom was born March 26, 1959 in Sidney, NY. Immediately upon graduation from Afton Central School, he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed on the aircraft carrier, USS Nimitz. He later attended SUNY Cobleskill. He lived in Las Vegas, NV for many years and worked as a member of the casino count teams for the prestigious Rio and Caesars Palace Hotels.
Tom enjoyed doing brain teaser puzzles and games; especially Sudoku and Solitaire. For a long time, he liked tracking baseball statistics and later on, he was a fan of NASCAR.
Tom didn't have a big "circle", but he touched many people in a sincere way with his unadulterated and unique perspective. He loved his family. His laugh was unforgettable. He was a pure soul. Tom will be missed by those who knew him well.
A funeral service will be held at the North Afton Methodist Church on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00pm. A luncheon at the church hall will follow the service. Interment will be private and at a later date at the North Afton Cemetery. Donations may be made to the North Afton Methodist Church or the Chenango County SPCA.
