Thomas F. Doty Obituary
Thomas F. Doty

Owego, New York - Thomas F. Doty, 86, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Tom was predeceased by his parents, J. Donald Doty and Margaret (Waters) Doty; his wife of 54 years, Jane Doty; two brothers, Louis and Joseph Doty. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Stephen and Laurie Doty, Susan and Steven Murphy, Thomas and Kristine Doty; five grandchildren, Matthew Murphy, Meghan (Tim) Mahoney, Jillian (Jordan) Darling, Kaitlyn (Daniel) Adler, Evan Doty; great-grandson, Olin Thomas Mahoney and soon-to-be-great-grandson, Darling; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Alicia Doty; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Alan Bush; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend, Joyce Jackman. Mr. Doty served in the U.S. Marines. he retired as Vice President of Claims with Security Mutual Life Insurance Company. Tom was a former Town of Owego Supervisor and was very active member of St. Patrick's Church of Owego. Private services will be held at this time with public services to be announced at a later date. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Tom's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
