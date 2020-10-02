Thomas G. KoziolTown of Maine - Thomas George Koziol 83, Born To Joseph Stanley Koziol and Jenny (Patton) Koziol of Brackney, Pennsylvania passed away Wednesday September 30th, 2020. Tom was predeceased by his wife of 28 years Sally Irene (Rice) Koziol, Stepdaughter Denise Weber and special companion dog Ramsey. He attended school in Brackney, PA until the age of 14 with the passing of his mother Jenny (Patton) Koziol when he went to live with his Aunt Mary (Patton) Petro in Binghamton, NY. One of his first jobs was at Corteses Restaurant. Attended barber school in Syracuse and was a Barber for 13 years including Benza's Barber Shop and others in the Southern Tier. He was a Custodian at JC high school, Security at Cadre Endwell (now Amphenol) and retired from BC transit after 28 years of service. He volunteered extensively with the Port Dickinson Police Auxiliary, New York State Guard and then later the Binghamton Police Auxiliary where he retired as Chief in 2007. In Retirement he worked for Brinks Armored Car Service and then Security at the State Offices at the former IBM Glendale building. Tom was a proud American, a loving father, a man of his word, and friend to many. He treasured time spent with family and his many friends and loved to tell stories. Tom leaves behind his Son Thomas R Koziol and wife Elizabeth, Brother Joseph S. Koziol Sandra Koziol of Florida and stepson Lyle Weber/Darlene, Cindy Quick/ Terry, Brian Keefer, Glen Weber, Laurie Kendrick/ Danny, Todd Weber/Tammy and nieces, nephews, and many step grandchildren and many friends. Special thanks to the New York State Police, Superior Ambulance, and Meals on Wheels of Broome. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 12 Noon at the Maine Cemetery Route 26 Maine NY. Services will be held by Barber Memorial Home of Johnson City. Donations may be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, PA and Meals on Wheels.