Thomas George "Tom" Ribble
Thomas George "Tom" Ribble

Youngsville, NC - Thomas George "Tom" Ribble, 75, of Youngsville, NC, passed away Thursday morning, September 17, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Binghamton, NY to the late Elmo Robert and Elizabeth Lynn Pompeii Ribble.

Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy and following his service, he began his career as a Letter Carrier in Binghamton, NY for the United States Postal Service where he retired after many years of service. He was an avid fisherman, loved boating and anything related to the Outer Banks. Tom attended Hope Lutheran Church in Wake Forest and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Faye Kaufmann Ribble; sons, Tom Ribble of Raleigh and Robert Ribble & wife Heather of Arlington, VA; brother, Gary Ribble & wife Michele of Cottage Grove, WI; sister, Norma Jackson of Johnson City, NY; grandchildren, Dylan Ribble of Raleigh, Evan and Rowan Ribble of Arlington, VA; extended family and a host of friends.

Family will receive friends 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Interment will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Saint John's Lutheran Cemetery, Wilton, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom's memory to www.saintmaryshome.org/donate/donate-now/. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
