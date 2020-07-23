1/1
Thomas Gourley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Gourley

Monroe - Thomas H. Gourley, 80, of Monroe, GA received his final commendation of "well done thou good and faithful servant" as he peacefully entered into the hands of the Lord on July 22, 2020. Formerly of Binghamton, NY, Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Navy and his community as a Johnson City, NY, police officer. He employed the skills of hard work, compassion and humor as he completed his career path in the paper making industry in Binghamton.

Thomas's faithfulness to God and his fellow man extended to his church family of St. John the Evangelist in Binghamton, NY, and St. Anna's Catholic Church in Monroe, GA. Thomas served as Grand Knight of Counsel 206 in Binghamton.

The youngest son of William and Reba, Thomas was predeceased by his brothers, Bill and Pat, and his sister, Sandy. Thomas is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Marilyn; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Kimberly of Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Juliane Gourley and Greg Rought of Windsor, NY; sister, Nancy Borruso of Kirkwood, NY. Thomas's pride and joy, his grandchildren Darien, Catlin, Kailey, Gauge, Madison and Jade and great-grandchildren Alex and Hannah Grace will always remember his devotion to his family and God.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Abbey Hospice, especially Jean and Tonia for the exceptional care and compassion they provided during Thomas's final days. While no visitation services are scheduled, a mass will be held at St. Anna's Catholic Church in Monroe, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Knights of Columbus in Thomas's honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Highway 11 SE
Monroe, GA 30655
(770) 267-9406
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved