Thomas Gourley



Monroe - Thomas H. Gourley, 80, of Monroe, GA received his final commendation of "well done thou good and faithful servant" as he peacefully entered into the hands of the Lord on July 22, 2020. Formerly of Binghamton, NY, Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Navy and his community as a Johnson City, NY, police officer. He employed the skills of hard work, compassion and humor as he completed his career path in the paper making industry in Binghamton.



Thomas's faithfulness to God and his fellow man extended to his church family of St. John the Evangelist in Binghamton, NY, and St. Anna's Catholic Church in Monroe, GA. Thomas served as Grand Knight of Counsel 206 in Binghamton.



The youngest son of William and Reba, Thomas was predeceased by his brothers, Bill and Pat, and his sister, Sandy. Thomas is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Marilyn; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Kimberly of Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Juliane Gourley and Greg Rought of Windsor, NY; sister, Nancy Borruso of Kirkwood, NY. Thomas's pride and joy, his grandchildren Darien, Catlin, Kailey, Gauge, Madison and Jade and great-grandchildren Alex and Hannah Grace will always remember his devotion to his family and God.



The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Abbey Hospice, especially Jean and Tonia for the exceptional care and compassion they provided during Thomas's final days. While no visitation services are scheduled, a mass will be held at St. Anna's Catholic Church in Monroe, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Knights of Columbus in Thomas's honor.









