Thomas H. Ehret, 72, of Johnson City, NY, passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A graduate of King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, Tom worked at Sugarman's in Vestal, NY, for 18 years, followed by a 26-year career at Olum's Furniture Store in Vestal and Johnson City, NY. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a faithful parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church in Vestal, NY. Those who knew Tom described him as humble and caring - truly a kind man. His kindness and generosity will be remembered forever. As his final act of kindness, Tom chose to be a cornea donor to give sight to someone who could not see. The Ehret family prays that the recipient of Tom's gift will be enabled to see life as Tom saw it - filled with peace and kindness.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary Ehret; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Sally Ehret; brother, James Ehret; brother-in-law, Thomas Engle; and niece, Colleen Lorelli. In addition, he is predeceased by father-in-law, Robert Quigley, Sr., and sister-in-law, Louise Quigley.
Tom is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 49 years, Maureen; sons, Michael (Beth) Ehret, and Brian (Dr. Karin Kroeger) Ehret; and daughter, Kimberly Ehret and her fiancé, David Johnson. Tom is also survived by the lights of his life, his amazing grandsons whom he cherished with all his heart, Zachary John and Noah Thomas Ehret. In addition, Tom is survived by his only sister, whom he adored, Mary Catherine "Babe" Engle, and his sister-in-law, Maureen Ehret. He is also survived by his loving mother-in-law, Bernadine Quigley; his aunt, Betty Oldfield; and his brothers-in-law, Robert (Susan) Quigley, Jr., Mark Quigley, and Michael (Wendy Parenti) Quigley, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
At Tom's request there will be no visitation, and a private memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
