Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
Thomas H. Jaworski Obituary
Thomas H. Jaworski

Binghamton - 48, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Eloise Jaworski; sister Sharon; brothers Bruce and Ed. He is survived by his son Kurtis Stickle; daughter Jennifer Stickle; grandchildren Davian, Kingston, Kurtis Jr., Olivia; brothers John, Henry, Scott; sister Susan Shaw; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom was an avid hunter and fisher and loved riding motorcycles. His most enjoyment came from spending time with his family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 12:00pm, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00-8:00pm at the Barber Memorial Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2019
