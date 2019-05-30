|
|
Thomas H. Jaworski
Binghamton - 48, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Eloise Jaworski; sister Sharon; brothers Bruce and Ed. He is survived by his son Kurtis Stickle; daughter Jennifer Stickle; grandchildren Davian, Kingston, Kurtis Jr., Olivia; brothers John, Henry, Scott; sister Susan Shaw; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom was an avid hunter and fisher and loved riding motorcycles. His most enjoyment came from spending time with his family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 12:00pm, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00-8:00pm at the Barber Memorial Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2019