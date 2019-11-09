|
Thomas (Tom) Husar
On November 6, 2019, our beloved son ceased living in the constant pain of the disease Systemic Masto Cytosis with which he was afflicted for the past ten years. He was met by his Mema, Julia Slavetsky, Papa, Edward Slavetsky, and Grandpa Paul Husar. Tom lived daily with an awful disease which currently has no cure.
He is survived by his Father, Mike Husar and his Mother Diane Husar. his Sister, Julie and her husband Jim Poyer, Grandmother, Sally Husar, Aunt Debra Raychel (Len), and family, and Uncle Edward Slavetsky (Teresa) and family. Last but certainly not least, his "Sunshine", Abby Guditis, who was truly his "Soul Mate".
Tom was an Eagle Scout of Troop 199. He graduated from Chenango Valley High School. He attended SUNY Broome and he graduated from St Bonaventure University. He used his one remaining year of athletic eligibility to play basketball for SUNY Oneonta where he conducted his graduate studies. Tom's major focus throughout his school years and until the day he died was Basketball. His in-depth knowledge and love of the game brought him much enjoyment.
After graduating, he coached basketball and taught history at Richmond County High School in North Carolina. He moved on to coach basketball at Mount St Vincent's College in New York City (Riverdale) where his success earned him accolades as one of the top 5 young coaches in the NY Metro Area. Sadly, his illness took away his ability to coach. He then established a successful private lessons clinic in the NYC area. After coming home, he continued giving private lessons for as long as he could.
Calling hours will be on Monday, at Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St., Binghamton from 3-7:00 PM. A Divine Liturgy will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St Michael's Church, 292 Clinton St., Binghamton.
Animals were his weakness. He never understood how anyone could mistreat them. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to an animal shelter or rescue program of your choice.
Words cannot express how much Tom will be missed.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019