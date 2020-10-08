Thomas J. BobackJohnson City - Thomas J. Boback, a loving husband and father, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor. Tom was born on June 12, 1930 in Nanticoke, PA to his late parents John and Anna who brought him to Johnson City in 1935. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 62 wonderful years Helen; daughters Brenda (Alan) Smith; Bonnie (Bill) Delahanty; grandchildren Trever, Cassie (Simon), Kameron, Tanner, Kaylie, April; nieces Linda (Tom) Huson, Diane Simonds, Marci Cisz, Carol (Guy) Howard; nephews David Cisz, Brian (Melissa) Cisz, as well as several cousins. Tom was predeceased by his dearest sister in law Dorothy Patrick. Tom graduated from Syracuse University and served in the Army for 3 years during the Korean War in the Army Security Agency and as a military exam tester at the Syracuse Induction Center. After his honorable discharge, he returned home and married his beautiful wife Helen. He worked for the AllState Insurance Company for almost 40 years as a legal claim supervisor and as a senior sales agent. He retired in 1995 and then enjoyed retired years with his wife Helen. He was President of the Deluxe Bowling League for 20 years and a member of the American Legion Post 1305. He played golf and had 2 hole-in-ones. He was a sponsor of the BC Open and played in the pro-am. He loved to volunteer at St. Michael's Church working as a Pirohi worker at the dough rolling machine. He had been an accordion player with the Polka Dots Band for over 50 years. At age 16, he played with his dad John and continued playing with the Polka Dots for many joyous weddings, anniversaries and St. Michael's family days, bringing joy to many people with his music. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10th at 10:00am at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 296 Clinton St, Binghamton with the Very Rev. James Dutko officiating. Burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00am until the time of the service at St. Michael's Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 296 Clinton St, Binghamton, NY 13905.