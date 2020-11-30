Thomas J. HudakBinghamton - Thomas J Hudak Sr, 88 of Binghamton, NY is now at peace with our Lord, passing on November 29th. Born in Binghamton, NY predeceased by his parents John J. and Anastasia Hudak, brother John Hudak and niece Jeannie Hudak.Faithfully devoted to his wife, family, church, and community. He was a proud Navy SeaBee, Korean War Veteran and a retired Captain (Asst Fire Marshall) with the Binghamton Fire Department. After retirement he spent his time in support of the NYS Police & Fireman Benevolent Assoc., helping neighbors, friends and family building, renovating and sharing his talents as a great handyman. Tom and Julia also took lots of trips camping and to visit family across the country, visiting children and grandchildren as often as they could. He loved Big Band music and what made him so happy, especially in his last few years, was singing to those great classics. Serenading his beautiful wife was his greatest joy.Thomas is survived by his wife of 65 years, Julia; daughter Linda DenDanto, son Thomas Hudak, Jr (Michele), son Lawrence Hudak (DeLayce) and daughter Lou Ann Diomandes (Dean), niece Justina Sisenstein (David), nephew John Hudak, 9 Grandchildren and 5.5 Great Grandchildren.A Funeral mass will be offered at SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Clinton Street, Binghamton, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m.