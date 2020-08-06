Thomas J. WalshBinghamton - Thomas J. Walsh , of Binghamton New York, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1950 to Margaret and Christopher Walsh who predeceased him.He is survived by his wife and best friend, Cindy Walsh, son Brendan and daughter Kelsey Walsh. 2 grandchildren, Ruari and Aodhagen Walsh, 2 step-sons, Stephen (Karissa) Jones and Phillip Jones.He is also survived by his siblings, Christopher (Terri), William (Cathy), Dennis (Tamara), Mary Jo Clayton (Donald), David (Terry),Patrick (Mary Beth) sister in law Debbie (Dave) Wilkins, brothers in law Rick (Denise) Hetherington, Mike (Sue) Dwyer, also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Private Funeral services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton. Rev. Msgr. Michael T. Meagher will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Tom's memory may be made to The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.