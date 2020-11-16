Thomas James D'AngeloEndwell - Thomas James D'Angelo, 93, of Johnson City, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family.Tom was from a large Italian family and was raised in Jamestown, NY. He began working at a young age as a youth counselor at the Jamestown Boy's Club. A WWII Navy veteran, he also became the first in his family to graduate college, obtaining a degree in Education from State University at New York at Oswego. He enjoyed a 33-year career as a Vestal High School Industrial Arts teacher where he specialized in auto mechanics. His happiest achievements, however, were his marriage of 66 years to his wife Mary Helen, raising their six children, and remodeling their 1858 farmhouse.Known by those close to him for being someone that could build anything, he helped countless friends and family with projects over the years. Close to his heart was his most recent project - the restoration of his 1931 Ford Model A "Lulu Belle" - as he drove this car while courting his soon-to-be wife.He enjoyed a life filled with family and friends and was always quick with a joke. His favorite times were those spent with his loved ones: whether it be boating on Cayuga Lake, hunting, traveling, or driving to Florida every winter in retirement while visiting friends and family in nearly every city along the way. He had many friends who met at McDonalds for coffee and was an active member of the Elks Lodge and Sons of Italy. He also enjoyed listening to live music and dancing with his wife - until the last song was played. He was a faithful member of Most Holy Rosary Church and Church of the Holy Family.Tom was an example of a life well-lived and full of love. He will be missed by those that knew him for his humor, compassion, knowledge, and devotion to his family and friends. First and foremost a husband and father, he leaves behind a family that remember his example of hard-work, love, empathy, and enjoyment of life.Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Helen (Occhino) D'Angelo, and their five children: Thomas D'Angelo, Mary (Richard) Patelunas, Michael (JoAnn) D'Angelo, Shirley (Paul) Kupst, and Michelle (Cris) Casella, as well as 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Peter (Frances) D'Angelo and sister Mary Ann (Peter) Carlo, both of Jamestown, NY; nieces and nephews, and dozens of cousins.He is predeceased by his infant daughter Mary Catherine and infant son Vincent, son Joseph D'Angelo; parents Joseph and Anna Marie (Pulizzi) D'Angelo; four brothers Joseph, Anthony, Angelo, and Vincent D'Angelo; three sisters Concetta Palermo Nalbone, Catherine Colera, and Rose Crise.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday 11:30 am at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Drive, Endwell. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. the family will receive friends at church Thursday from 10 am until Mass time at 11:30 am. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing,In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Church of the Holy Family.