Thomas Joseph Burke
Endwell - Thomas Joseph Burke(Joe) of Good Shepherd Village, Endwell, NY passed away one day after his 91st birthday on September 24th. He was born in Newark, NJ. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Patrick & Christine Fitzgibbon Burke; his sister, Marie Burke; brother, Robert Burke. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Laurice Darweesh Burke; his three sons, Brian(Lynn), Tim(Meg), and Dave(Susan); his 10 grandchildren, and his great-grandson; his brothers, Msgr. James Burke, Jack Burke; his sister, Ceila Harris, and many nieces and nephews. Joe graduated from Seton Hall University and spent his career teaching in school districts in New Jersey and Cortland, NY. A Funeral Mass for Joe will be held on Monday at 11 AM at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cortland, NY. The family will receive friends on Monday at Church from 10 AM until Mass time at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019